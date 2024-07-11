Rwanda donates 1 000t maize to Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Rwanda has donated 1,000 tonnes of maize to Zimbabwe to aid in its fight against the El Nino-induced drought, as announced by Zimbabwe's Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava. This donation follows President Mnangagwa's declaration of the 2023/2024 agricultural season as a state of disaster due to poor yields and below-normal rains, leaving over 7 million people food insecure.The declaration has initiated large-scale resource mobilization efforts involving various stakeholders, including the international community. In response, Rwandan President Paul Kagame's donation is a significant gesture of solidarity. El Nino events typically cause droughts in Southern Africa while bringing better-than-average rains to East Africa.Speaking at the 30th anniversary of Rwanda's National Liberation Day in Harare, Ambassador Shava expressed gratitude for Rwanda's generosity. He highlighted the spirit of "ubuntu" demonstrated by Rwanda's prompt response to President Mnangagwa's international appeal. The maize consignment from Kigali is expected to arrive in Zimbabwe soon.Relations between Zimbabwe and Rwanda have been strengthened over the years, with increased cooperation in various sectors such as politics, health, economics, and education. Rwanda's Ambassador to Zimbabwe, James Musoni, reiterated Kigali's solidarity with Harare and noted the enhanced bilateral relations under the leadership of Presidents Kagame and Mnangagwa. This is evidenced by numerous high-level visits and the signing of over 26 Memoranda of Understanding and agreements in various sectors.