Zimbabwe's errant NGOs ordered to comply

News / National

by Staff reporter

At least 240 Private Voluntary Organisations (PVOs) in Zimbabwe have been instructed to submit their audited financial statements, annual activity reports, and other required documents by the end of August 2024, or face deregistration. The Registrar of PVOs, Mr Tawanda Zimhunga, issued a statement emphasizing compliance with the PVO Act (Chapter 17:05), which mandates these organizations to provide annual financial and operational reports.Non-compliant PVOs are urged to visit the Department of Social Development offices nationwide to submit their current reports and financial statements. Failure to comply by the deadline could result in deregistration under section 10(c) of the Act.Some notable organizations with overdue reports include Howard Mission/Salvation Army, Musasa Project, Action Aid, Young Men's Christian Association, Mercy Corps, and others. The government is also considering the Private Voluntary Organisation Amendment Bill in Parliament, aimed at tightening financial accountability and ensuring adherence to charitable mandates. The proposed amendments include provisions to penalize organizations engaging in partisan political activities or using charity as a cover for illicit activities like terrorism funding or money laundering.