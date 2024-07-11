Zimbabweans arrested over 1 million Pula copper cable bust

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a significant crackdown, Botswana police apprehended two Zimbabwean men in Mogoditshane Block 9, Gaborone, seizing copper cables valued at over P1 million during a raid on an unlicensed scrap yard.Reports from Mmegi indicate that the men, along with a third suspect who remains at large, were allegedly operating unlicensed scrap yards in both Mogoditshane Block 9 and Ledumadumane.Assistant Superintendent Mompoloki Ramaphoi of Mogoditshane Police Station stated that the men, aged 27 and 35, were unable to provide a legitimate account for the large quantity of copper cables discovered in their possession.The investigation led authorities to the third suspect's residence in Ledumadumane, where they discovered vehicles loaded with copper cables. Despite the suspect fleeing the scene, the vehicles were confiscated as crucial evidence.Ramaphoi highlighted that the total value of the seized copper cables exceeds P1 million, raising suspicions that the men were involved in purchasing stolen cables from criminals and reselling them to licensed scrap yards.Authorities suspect that the majority of the seized copper cables may belong to Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC). Additionally, there is a strong likelihood that some of the cables originated from Zimbabwe, a country plagued by frequent incidents of copper theft.The bust underscores ongoing efforts to combat illegal activities in the scrap metal trade across borders, aiming to curb theft and protect critical infrastructure from exploitation.