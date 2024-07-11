A tale of illegal night trading in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

In the heart of Bulawayo's central business district, a bustling underground market emerges as night falls, contrasting sharply with the daytime vibrancy of legal vendors. While daytime sees legitimate sales of fresh produce and second-hand clothes, nighttime transforms certain corners into illicit trading hubs.Among these nocturnal traders is Mr. Tavonga Vungundu, who operates under the cover of darkness selling smuggled goods sourced from South Africa. His inventory includes cigarettes, alcohol, and electronics, items not easily accessible through official channels due to customs regulations.Mr. Vungundu sets up shop on a pavement near an old Edgars Stores branch, starting his illegal trade at 7 pm and wrapping up by midnight. His clientele ranges from college students seeking cheap electronics to locals in need of affordable essentials.Operating outside the scrutiny of city by-laws and regulatory bodies like Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), these night vendors cater to a diverse customer base, offering goods at discounted rates but also risking encounters with law enforcement.The underground economy thrives post-business hours when traditional establishments close, attracting buyers driven by the allure of bargains and the thrill of late-night transactions. Despite operating in the shadows, vendors like Mr. Vungundu argue for recognition and integration into the formal economy, advocating for policies that accommodate and regulate informal trading to contribute positively to national economic growth.