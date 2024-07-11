Man floors cop with punches

News / National

by Staff reporter

In Mashumba, Mzilikazi suburb of Bulawayo, a 25-year-old man named Malvin Kumalinga caused a stir by assaulting his 52-year-old uncle, Isaac Kumalinga, accusing him of witchcraft.Malvin appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube and pleaded guilty to charges of physical abuse. He was fined $100, with an alternative of two months' imprisonment if he fails to pay.Additionally, Malvin faced another charge for assaulting a police officer during his arrest, resulting in a six-month jail sentence without the option of a fine.The incident unfolded on July 2, 2024, amidst a dispute sparked by Malvin's allegations of witchcraft against his uncle Isaac, who sustained bruises after being strangled during the altercation.Isaac promptly reported the assault to the police. When officers arrived at the scene, Malvin resisted arrest and assaulted one of the policemen, pushing him to the ground.Subsequently, Malvin was apprehended and detained at Barbourfields Police Station.Isaac, in his testimony before the court, expressed deep emotional and psychological distress over the incident. He described feeling betrayed and humiliated, especially considering the public setting of the assault at his shop, where he enjoys respect within the community.