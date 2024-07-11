Man confronted for cheating, batters wife

News / National

by Staff reporter

Juliet Ringisai, a resident of How Mine near Bulawayo, has taken her husband, Wellington Ruvengo, to court for repeatedly assaulting her after she confronted him about his extramarital affairs.Ringisai described a deteriorating marital situation where Ruvengo would physically attack her and accuse her of being unfaithful whenever she questioned him about his behavior. She also mentioned instances where he would throw her clothes out of the house during arguments.In her affidavit to the Bulawayo civil court, Ringisai detailed how her marriage, once happy, turned abusive following her discovery of Ruvengo's infidelity. Despite attempts to resolve their issues, she stated that her husband refused to cooperate, leading her to seek legal protection.Ruvengo denied all allegations against him, including the accusations of assault and infidelity, claiming that Ringisai was the aggressor in their disputes and asserting that there was a pending court case where she allegedly assaulted him.After hearing both sides, Magistrate Challenge Mahembe granted Ringisai a protection order against Ruvengo, prohibiting him from physically and verbally abusing her for a period of five years.