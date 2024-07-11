Preparations for King Mzilikazi commemoration underway

News / National

by Staff reporter

Preparations are underway for the 22nd annual commemoration of King Mzilikazi, known as "Umgubho weNkosi uMzilikazi," celebrating the rich Ndebele culture and identity.Organizers have begun clearing the Mhlahlandlela Heritage Site in anticipation of the event, scheduled for September 7.King Mzilikazi, born in 1790 near Mkuze in Zululand, left a lasting legacy on African history, particularly through his role in forging the modern Ndebele people.King Mzilikazi's story is marked by his defiance against King Shaka and his subsequent northward migration in 1823, during which he united various ethnic groups to form a cohesive nation.His burial at Mhlahlandlela, Entumbane cave in Matobo, 20 kilometers from Bulawayo, serves as a focal point for the commemoration, drawing attention not only locally but also globally among Ndebele descendants worldwide.Ntando Ndlovu, an organizer of the event, confirmed that preparations are progressing well, with efforts focused on securing partnerships and sponsors.Discussions are ongoing to finalize guests of honor, including local and international cultural delegates, alongside traditional chiefs and public officials expected to attend.The commemoration will feature a cultural parade from Matshobana to City Hall, showcasing music, dance, and performances from iButho, highlighting the diversity and richness of Zimbabwean cultures.Historian Pathisa Nyathi emphasized King Mzilikazi's enduring legacy in nation-building and cultural identity.Nyathi underscored the significance of celebrating King Mzilikazi for his pivotal role in creating and uniting the Ndebele nation, reflecting on the enduring power of culture and identity in shaping Zimbabwe's history and heritage.