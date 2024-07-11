Nyusi, Masisi and Mnangagwa to sign tripartite agreement

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa is set to attend a significant meeting in Maputo today alongside Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi and Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi. The purpose of the meeting is to oversee the signing of the Tripartite Agreement for the Techobanine Deep Water Port project in Mozambique.This project, valued at approximately US$6.5 billion, includes the construction of a deep-water port in Matutuine District and a 1,700km railway line connecting Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Botswana. This initiative is aimed at enhancing regional integration and boosting intra-regional trade, aligning with goals such as the African Continental Free Trade Area and Agenda 2063 of the African Union.Ahead of the event, Mr. George Charamba, Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet for Presidential Communications, emphasized Zimbabwe's strategic role in becoming a transport hub within the Southern African region. He highlighted the collaborative efforts between Zimbabwe, Botswana, and Mozambique to develop infrastructure that facilitates sea-bound traffic and improves logistical advantages for Botswana historically lacking in direct access to the sea.Ambassador Victor Matemadanda confirmed President Mnangagwa's participation in the signing ceremony, emphasizing that while discussions on the railway and electricity projects are ongoing, the immediate focus is on finalizing the Techobanine Deep Water Port project. Mozambique's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Verónica Macamo, underscored the importance of the tripartite agreement, noting its potential to significantly boost economic, political, and diplomatic relations among the three countries.The project, which has been under discussion since 2011, has faced hurdles such as funding and feasibility studies. However, with the signing of the tripartite agreement, the stage is set for tangible progress towards its implementation, marking a crucial step towards regional development and integration in Southern Africa.