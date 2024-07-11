WHO warns of surge in COVID-19 cases

News / National

by Staff reporter

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has raised concerns over an increase in COVID-19 cases amid a flu wave in Zimbabwe, which some fear could be a resurgence of the virus. However, the government has reassured the public that the flu outbreak is attributed to a common cold associated with cold weather, not COVID-19.WHO representative to Zimbabwe, Desta Tiruneh, advised heightened readiness measures, particularly among countries with returning pilgrims from Hajj, to prevent potential COVID-19 infections. Recommendations included strengthening surveillance at entry points, promoting self-isolation for returnees, and emphasizing preventive measures like mask-wearing and hand hygiene.The government echoed that the current illnesses were due to common colds and not COVID-19, emphasizing public health measures to manage mild cases and ensuring health facilities are prepared for any acute cases. Medical professionals advocated for continued surveillance and prompt testing while reassuring the public that there were no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Zimbabwe at present.