Dembare eye group stages in continental cup

Genesis Mangombe, coach of Dynamos FC, is optimistic about his team's chances in the upcoming Caf Confederations Cup following their draw against Zambia's Zesco United in the preliminary round. Making their return to continental club football after a decade, Dynamos were seeded as non-ranked teams due to their absence from the competition for the past five years.The Harare giants will host Zesco United in the first leg during the weekend of September 13 to 15, with the return leg scheduled a week later. Mangombe believes in the quality of his squad but expressed concerns about financial challenges affecting team stability.Despite facing difficulties, including financial disputes that led to a players' strike recently resolved with bonus payments, Mangombe remains confident in Dynamos' ability to progress. He highlighted the importance of organizational stability and fan support, crucial elements for their success in both domestic and continental competitions.Looking ahead, Mangombe emphasized the need for a suitable venue for hosting international matches, as Zimbabwe lacks a Caf-certified stadium. Before focusing on Zesco United, Dynamos are gearing up for a crucial league match against Highlanders, aiming to build momentum for their continental campaign.