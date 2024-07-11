Dembare's Mangombe itches for victory against Highlanders

News / National

by Staff reporter

Despite recent challenges, Dynamos' coach Genesis Mangombe remains optimistic and focused on their upcoming crucial match against bitter rivals Highlanders, known as the Battle of Zimbabwe. Earlier this week, the match faced potential disruption when Dynamos' players staged a strike demanding overdue sign-on fees and bonuses. However, training resumed on Wednesday and Thursday as the team prepares for the pivotal encounter.Mangombe emphasized the significance of Sunday's game at Rufaro Stadium, seeing it as an opportunity for Dynamos to rejuvenate their championship aspirations. He highlighted the importance of winning, especially since their previous encounter against Highlanders ended in a draw at Barbourfields. Stressing the challenges of the second half of the season, Mangombe expressed the team's determination to stay competitive in the league race.Dynamos enters the match with a mixed season record, having won five matches, drawn nine, and lost three, totaling 24 points and placing them 11 points behind league leaders FC Platinum. Highlanders, positioned fifth, come into the match after a recent defeat against Yadah FC but hold a stronger record with nine wins, three draws, and three losses, totaling 30 points, just two ahead of Dynamos.Notably, Dynamos has struggled to secure a victory against Highlanders in open play for nine years, heightening the importance of Sunday's showdown. Despite disruptions in the camp earlier in the week, Mangombe expressed confidence in the team's resilience and determination to perform well against their rivals.