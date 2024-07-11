Chamisa's lawyer reports General Sanyatwe to Chigumba

News / National

by Staff reporter

Nelson Chamisa's ally Advocate Thabani Mpofu, has written to Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba, highlighting remarks made by Zimbabwe National Army commander Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe. Mpofu asserts that Sanyatwe's statements on "command voting" and the perpetual rule of Zanu PF are unconstitutional and undermine the credibility of the electoral process.In his letter, Mpofu states, "I am writing to bring to your attention concerning remarks made by General Sanyatwe, the Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army about elections in Zimbabwe."I have in my possession videographic evidence of him uttering words to the following effect: '. . . Zanu (PF) shall rule until donkeys grow horns, whatever your stated and expressed wishes. I am now speaking as the Commander of the Army. We shall use what is called Command Voting... Do we understand each other?'"In these remarks, General Sanyatwe not only wades into issues beyond his constitutional remit but also asserts, his as well as the army’s preparedness to undermine the vote and not respect its sanctity. Your Commission’s ability to deliver a credible election has been put in issue by remarks that suggest its complicity in undermining the popular will."I wonder whether there is any truth to the sting of General Sanyatwe’s assertion. If you consider this assertion false, I kindly request that you publicly refute it with a firm assurance that your commission is not on the army’s back and call. If you choose reticence, I kindly request that you account for it, the statement considered."General Sanyatwe’s statement undermines the trust and confidence of the electorate in the electoral process. This as you are aware, has been no small issue. A clear and prompt refutation of this assertion will help to maintain the integrity of the electoral process and re-assure the public that the Electoral Commission is committed to upholding the sanctity of the vote."Your attention is drawn to sections 155(1), 156(c)(i), 233 and 239 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, 2013 and to the obligations that have been triggered by this tainted tale. 'The failure to call out this constitutional delinquency most indubitably has consequences."I would appreciate your attention to this grave matter within 7 days."Mpofu's letter emphasizes the potential threat posed by Sanyatwe’s statements to electoral integrity and calls upon Chigumba to take decisive action to uphold constitutional principles and reassure the public about the fairness of future elections.