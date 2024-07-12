Oppah Muchinguri's daughter held on fraud charges

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police detained the 35-year-old daughter of defence minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri in a fraud investigation on Friday.Tanya Rozina Rushesha was arrested by detectives from the police commercial crimes unit after three individuals told police she had scammed them, ZimLive understands."She approached these business owners saying she sells bulk fuel and they placed large orders after giving her money. She has failed to deliver," a law enforcement source said.Police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: "I'm yet to receive any information."Muchinguri was returning from an official trip to Zambia on Friday and attempts to obtain her reaction to the arrest were unsuccessful.Tanya is the second child of a minister to be arrested this year after Neville Mutsvangwa, the son of women's affairs minister Monica Mutsvangwa was arrested on charges of illegal dealing in currency in May. He spent nearly a month in remand prison before securing bail.His mother said the arrest was "politically motivated" – pointing an accusing finger at vice president Constantino Chiwenga for instigating the arrest.