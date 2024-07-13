Latest News Editor's Choice


Fire engulfs Zimbabwe Police Station, guts 12 vehicles

by Staff reporter
13 Jul 2024
A HUGE fire yesterday extensively damaged at least 12 vehicles at the Southerton Vehicle Theft Squad (VTS) in Harare, with preliminary investigations suggesting an electrical fault was the likely cause.

The fire is believed to have originated from an electricity pylon.

When The Herald visited the scene, the fire had been brought under control, but firefighters were still to fully extinguish the flames and prevent any further damage.

Many vehicles including trucks, buses and other small cars that were close to the large electric pylon suspected to be the origin of the fire, were the most affected, while the rest of the vehicles in the compound escaped damage.

An eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "I work just across the road. There was a sudden power outage at our workplace and I initially thought it was just the usual load shedding.

"But I was shocked to see a huge flame and smoke billowing from an electric pylon within the compound."

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP confirms a fire incident which has occurred at Southern Police Station where we have the duty uniform branch and also the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), specifically the Vehicle Theft Squad.

"Preliminary investigations are that 12 vehicles have been burnt and it is alleged that the fire started from an electricity pylon," he said.

Comm Nyathi said no person was injured by the fire.

Once investigations have been completed, a detailed statement will be issued.

The VTS is a specialised section that deals with cases of theft and robbery of vehicles. It is also responsible for clearing of vehicles imported into the country.



Source - The Herald

