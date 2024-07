News / National

by Staff reporter

The ChronicleA WOMAN (25) was arrested for stabbing her ex-husband to death and assaulting his ex-wife.Daisy Ivy Makanaka stabbed her husband with a kitchen knife on the back and struck him on the head with a log after finding him in the company of his ex-wife Shingirai Mativenga (44) in Mwenezi.Police, on X, said Makanaka also struck Mativenga with a log on the head as well and bit her on the cheek.