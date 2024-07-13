Latest News Editor's Choice


Hero emerges after Falcon College tragic bus accident

by Staff reporter
13 Jul 2024
IN the aftermath of a horrific bus accident on the Bulawayo-Gwanda Highway, a Falcon College learner emerged an unlikely hero.

On that tragic afternoon of June 16, tragedy struck as the bus carrying the school's rugby team back from a match in Harare overturned near the 35km peg.

While others watched in horror as the vehicle lost control and pinned their classmates beneath the wreckage, 17-year-old Obinna Nweke, known affectionately as the "gentle giant," sprang into action.

Ignoring his own fear and the chaos surrounding him, Obinna focused on his fellow learners.

He helped those who were disoriented or injured escape the mangled bus. This act of bravery came at a heavy cost. The accident claimed the life of Upper Sixth learner Aidan O'Donovan, and several others were left injured.

Yet, amid the grief, Obinna's heroism shone brightly. This week, the school rightfully honoured him for his courageous actions.

"Today, Obinna Nweke was recognised by Introwise for his heroism following last month's bus accident. We are incredibly proud of Obinna and truly believe he deserves this recognition," said Falcon College on their social media platforms.

Messages continue to flood Facebook for the young hero, Obinna. His mother, Debra Nweke, captured the sentiment perfectly when she said: "Well done my gentle giant. You have really made us proud. So proud of our boy."

Fiona Kersten said: "Thank you Obinna for your selfless act of bravery and taking care of your Falcon family".

Ashleigh Kedda Burton expressed her admiration for the young hero, praising their bravery and quick thinking.

"Thank you for your bravery and kindness - a quality that will take you far in life - I am so glad you have been recognised for what you did that day," she said.

"So who's cutting onions again? What an amazing young man. God bless this big guy," said Belia Zibowa.

In Suzanne Elliot Smith's view, "not all heroes wear capes."

Debra Brebner praised the young hero's bravery.

"May God Bless you always. You are an incredible person," she said.

The late O'Donovan was laid to rest a few days after the accident. Injured learners, including Bradley Wentzel who suffered a broken arm, were admitted to Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo for treatment.

Several other learners and staff members with minor cuts and injuries also received medical attention and were later discharged. A comment from Falcon College regarding the recognition of Nweke for his selfless heroics could not be obtained, as headmaster David Kirkman was out of the office.

Source - The Herald

