Ex-CCC Council chair Gibson Hwende joins Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
Former Chiredzi Town Council (CTC) Chairperson, Alderman Gibson Hwende has officially joined Zanu-PF after serving two decades as opposition's Ward 1 councilor in Chiredzi Urban.

Hwende confirmed the development to TellZim News and went on to blame embattled former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa for his decision.

"I now have a new political home, Chamisa wakanditsvinyira," said Hwende.

Asked further how Chamisa betrayed him, Hwende declined to answer saying he cannot entertain further questions.

Sources said Hwende allegedly crossed roads with Chamisa during the inception of the CCC party when the former CCC president discended to Chiredzi for a stakeholders meeting. It is said that prior to the meeting, Chamisa made several phone calls to Hwende as he wanted to discuss the preparations for the meeting but he missed the calls, a development that irked his former boss.

Hwende then decided to formerly join Zanu-PF recently and he went together with other fellow members including Chiredzi Government Primary School's Development Committee (SDA) Chairperson Artwell Muzvarwandega and his deputy Shepherd Nyoni.

Hwende's defection did not come as a surprise as Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira once openly told a gathering during the official commissioning of Shineplus Residential Estate last year that Hwende had joined Zanu-PF long back.

The Zanu-PF Masvingo Provincial Vice Chairperson Trust Mugabe also reportedly summoned Chiredzi Residents and Rate Payers Association (CHIRRA) leaders and told them to stop questioning why Hwende was given a Toyota Revo by CTC as his exit package because it was approved by the party (Zanu-PF).

Artwell Muzvarwandega also confirmed that he indeed joined Zanu-PF and it was his democratic right to choose a party of his choice.

"Yes, I have joined Zanu-PF; I am not accountable to anyone about my political choice becase it is my democratic right," said Muzvarwandega.

Zanu-PF ward 2 Political Commissar, Tarwirei Kubvoruno who is responsible for the cell registration in ward 2 said the above mentioned members are already in the party's cell register.

"I can confirm that the four, Gibson Hwende, Artwell Muzvarwandega, Shepherd Nyoni and Charles Jacobs are already registered in Ward 2 cells. I want to encourage everyone from Ward 2 who wants to join the revolutionary party to come forward so that I can register them, "said Kubvoruno.

Zanu-PF recently had an orientation for returnees at Dadaya High School in Zvishavane where 84 former opposition members attended. The orientation was also attended by former Zanu-PF Masvingo Provincial Commissar and Bikita South MP Jeppy Jaboon who recently rejoined the party after he defected during the height of Generation 40 (G40) and Lacoste factional fights in Zanu-PF. Jaboon, together with a number of senior G40 faction members ran away for their dear lives after Lacoste took over power following a military assisted take over in November 2017.

Source - TellZim News

