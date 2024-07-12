Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lawyer abandons Zanu-PF youth leader in court

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
Zanu-PF Masvingo youth chairperson Delight Mandebvu's lawyer left him hanging in court after he disappeared when Magistrate Franklin Mkwananzi adjourned the matter for an hour on Monday morning.

Tatenda Freddy Chimbadzwa from Tadiwa and Partners Legal Practitioners left court at lunch and couldn't be found when the matter resumed at 2:15pm.

Mandebvu told the court that Chimbadzwa told him that he had to rush back to Harare and that he had informed Prosecutor Godknows Mugondo, who in turn told the court that Chimbadzwa did not communicate with him.

"Your honour I have not communicated or received any message from the defendant's lawyer," said Mugondo.

Magistrate Mkwananzi said the case would continue and Mandebvu became a self-actor before the matter was postponed to July 15, 2024, for continuation of trial.

Chimbadzwa left after he cross examined former Masvingo Mayor and lawyer Collen Maboke and his wife Tariro.

Mandebvu allegedly assaulted Maboke, his wife and a relative Simbarashe Matyei after their vehicles sideswiped on March 2, 2024, at the 45km peg along the Masvingo – Bikita road at night.

Maboke's vehicle was driven by his wife. Mandebvu allegedly made a U-turn, pursued Maboke's vehicle and blocked it after 10km. He disembarked from the vehicle accompanied by several men and they assaulted Maboke, his wife and Matyei who was allegedly struck with a bottle in the face.

Mandebvu has had a torrid time finding a lawyer. He initially told Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi that he needed a month to find a lawyer from outside the province after local lawyers allegedly refused to represent him.

He was initially represented by Machaya and Associates who wrote a letter advising the court that Mandebvu was attending to Zanu-PF business and could not come to court on May 27, 2024.

The matter has been postponed several times.

Source - The Mirror

