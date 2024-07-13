2 arrested with explosives at Mnangagwa's event

News / National

by Staff reporter

Magistrate Sharon Nxongo has sentenced two Chivhu villagers to different jail terms after they were found with explosives, catapults and manmade rat poison at the commissioning of Makumimavi Primary School by President Mnangagwa recently.Elias Murima and William Jeche who reside under Chief Neshangwe were sentenced to 10 and eight months in jail respectively.Magistrate Nxongo commuted the sentences to 210 and 175 hours of community services at Nzuma Secondary School respectively.The incident happened on May 30, 2024.Circumstances are that Jeche went to Makumimavi Primary commissioning with a satchel that contained a Jiang Shan Emulsion Explosive paste, a catapult and manmade rat trap.He was searched by Police officers and soldiers at the school gate. They asked him to produce a license permitting him to possess explosives. He told them that he doesn't own a license.Jeche was subsequently arrested. The explosive paste weighed 200 grams. He implicated Murima who was subsequently arrested.Murima told the court that he is a builder and he used the explosives to drill a borehole at Luckson Kaguru's homestead at Masvaure Village in Sadza. He alleged that he gave the remaining explosives to Jeche after they completed the task.Ray Tsikayi prosecuted.