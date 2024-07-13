'Mnangagwa has no intention of stepping down'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Political opponents and critics believe President Emmerson Mnangagwa intends to stay in power beyond his presidential term, despite his recent statement that he would not extend his tenure under the "ED2030" campaign. This was discussed during an X Space debate titled "Mnangagwa Succession: Is the ED2030 Campaign Dead in the Water?" organized by NewsDay.MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora argued that Mnangagwa's commitment was only to step down as Zanu-PF president, not necessarily as national president. Former Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi, now in exile, suggested that Mnangagwa's statement was a strategic move to defuse debate while still potentially seeking to extend his presidency unconstitutionally.Mzembi questioned whether Mnangagwa's performance warranted an extension of his term, suggesting that such a move could be driven either by public satisfaction or political deadlock.Contrarily, Zanu-PF information director Farai Marapira dismissed these concerns, asserting that Mnangagwa is committed to respecting the Constitution and promoting internal democracy within the party. He emphasized that the current leadership encourages open dialogue and differs significantly from past practices.Political analyst Effie Ncube highlighted the historical context, noting that Zanu-PF has never peacefully transitioned power between leaders. He stressed the importance of adhering to constitutional processes for the country's political legacy and stability.