Quartet on the run after axing man to death

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MAN died after four unknown suspects struck him with machetes and axes.In a statement on X, police said on 10 July near Svesve village four unknown suspects struck Nkosana Moyo (40) with machetes and axes for unknown reasons.Moyo died upon admission at a hospital in Inyathi on 12 JulyPolice said anyone with information which may assist in the investigation should report at any nearest station.