Quartet on the run after axing man to death

by Staff reporter
13 Jul 2024 at 09:25hrs | Views
A MAN died after four unknown suspects struck him with machetes and axes.

In a statement on X, police said on 10 July near Svesve village four unknown suspects struck Nkosana Moyo (40) with machetes and axes for unknown reasons.

Moyo died upon admission at a hospital in Inyathi on 12 July

Police said anyone with information which may assist in the investigation should report at any nearest station.

Source - The Chronicle

