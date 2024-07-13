News / National
Quartet on the run after axing man to death
A MAN died after four unknown suspects struck him with machetes and axes.
In a statement on X, police said on 10 July near Svesve village four unknown suspects struck Nkosana Moyo (40) with machetes and axes for unknown reasons.
Moyo died upon admission at a hospital in Inyathi on 12 July
Police said anyone with information which may assist in the investigation should report at any nearest station.
Source - The Chronicle