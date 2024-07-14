Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man jailed 20 years for raping mental health minor

by Simbarashe Sithole
14 Jul 2024 at 02:32hrs | Views
A 29-YEAR-OLD Bindura man was slapped with a 20 year jail term by a Bindura regional magistrate after he raped a mental health minor three times in the bush.


Question Chiutau was jailed by magistrate Elisha Singano on Friday.

Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that at a date not known to the state Chiutau met the complainant who is 13-years-old  in the bush where she was herding cattle.

The convict dragged her and rapped her once  before threatening her not to tell anyone.

He repeated his shenanigans twice more and was unlucky to be seen by the complainant's sister in law who escorted the complainant to the police to file a police report.

Source - Byo24News

