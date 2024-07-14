Latest News Editor's Choice


Gukurahundi hearings a deliberate attempt to sweep genocide under the carpet

by Staff reporter
14 Jul 2024 at 04:45hrs | Views
The announcement by President Emmerson Mnangagwa regarding the launch of public hearings into the Gukurahundi disturbances represents a significant and long-awaited development for Zimbabwe. For decades, the events of the 1980s in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces have been cloaked in silence. However, the new administration under President Mnangagwa has emphasized the importance of openness about this period to facilitate national healing and progress.

The hearings offer a vital opportunity for Zimbabwe to address its painful history, enabling victims and their families to share their experiences and move towards reconciliation. As President Mnangagwa stated, "the wounds of Gukurahundi have festered for far too long, preventing true unity and progress in the country."

There is optimism that these hearings, led by chiefs known for their impartiality and respected status within their communities, will be conducted fairly, allowing free and fearless testimonies. The decision to involve chiefs is seen as a strategic move, given their role as mediators and custodians of cultural and spiritual needs. This involvement is expected to depoliticize and depolarize the process.

Mnangagwa ally, Chief Mtshane Khumalo, President of the Chiefs' Council, has urged communities to engage actively, dismissing those who have exploited the period for political gain. He emphasized, "this is an opportunity for the people to come to the meetings and say whatever they wish to see being done."

The hearings aim to achieve tangible outcomes, including reparations and psychosocial support for victims and their families. They are envisioned as the initial step in a broader quest for national peace and unity, necessitating the strengthening of institutional safeguards to prevent future disturbances.

If conducted transparently and with a commitment to confronting the painful truths, the Gukurahundi hearings could mark a pivotal moment in Zimbabwe's history, paving the way for enduring peace and ethnic harmony. The nation looks forward to a future characterized by justice, peace, and unity, and this opportunity must not be missed.

Source - The Sunday News

