Fire guts Topics building in Bindura

News / National

by Staff Reporter

SEVERAL small retailers were left counting losses after a fire ripped through Topics Building in the Bindura Central Business District (CBD) on Saturday night.One person was injured and property worth thousands of United Stated dollars was destroyed when fire burnt down a Bindura building that was previously used by Topics but being rented out to small businesses.The fire began around 9:15 PM and Bindura fire brigade battled the raging inferno for over an hour, before the building was reduced to a shell."We want the fire brigade to react swiftly if a fire happens like this," said a witness.Another said, "We had to rush here and we found a huge fire but unfortunately, the fire brigade had no water, the first and second tenders had no water, only the third fire tender had water."Witnesses suspect the fire was triggered by an electric fault which took place just after power was restored following load shedding.Efforts to get a comment from the Bindura fire department were fruitless.The fire is Bindura's second major fire incident in recent months after a similar incident at Chipindura High School dining hall.