Bosso bosses over Dembare

Dynamos 0 - 2 HighlandersIn a Castle Lager Premiership match at Rufaro, Highlanders defeated Dynamos with a decisive 2-0 victory, courtesy of goals from McKinnon Mushore and Godfrey Makaruse. The victory marked a double over Dynamos for Highlanders, a feat achieved for the first time in six years.Dynamos, already struggling due to a training boycott by players last week, entered the match ill-prepared. Coach Genesis Mangombe attributed the defeat to this industrial action but faced criticism for poor team selection and strategy. Despite having key players like Frank Makarati, Kelvin Moyo, and Shadreck Nyahwa on the bench, Dynamos were shaky in defense and unconvincing in midfield, losing many duels to the more determined Highlanders.Mushore's first-half goal, a powerful shot from a tight angle, gave Highlanders the lead. Despite some chances for Dynamos, including a missed opportunity by Emmanuel Paga, Highlanders dominated the game. Makaruse secured the win in the 75th minute, capitalizing on a rebound from Mushore's shot.Highlanders moved to fifth position with 29 points, while Dynamos remained sixth with 24 points, trailing leaders FC Platinum by 14 points. The defeat increased pressure on Mangombe and the Dynamos management, following the players' training boycott.Teams:Dynamos: Prince Tafiremutsa, Emmanuel Jalai, Nomore Chinyerere, Tendaishe Magwaza, Donald Dzvinyai, Donald Mudadi (A. Botchway, 85th min), Emmanuel Ziocha (K. Madera, 70th min), Tanaka Shandirwa (A. Musiyiwa, 61st mi-nute), Temptation Chiunga, Emmanuel Paga (61st min), Sadney Uri-Khob (A. Mandinyenya, 85th min)Highlanders: Reward Muza, Marvellous Chigumira, Archford Faira, Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa, Godfrey Makaruse (G. Nyathi, 85th min), Mckinnon Mushore, Brighton Ncube (N. Banda, 85th min), Melikhaya Ncube, Lynoth Chikuhwa (H. Mhlanga, 85th min) Marvin Sibanda