Botswana signs coal export deal with Zimbabwe and Mozambique

News / National

by Staff reporter

Botswana, home to Africa's third-largest coal reserves, is exploring a potential new export pathway. The country has entered into an agreement with Zimbabwe and Mozambique to advance a substantial rail and port initiative, though financing for the infrastructure remains pending.The project entails modernizing current rail networks and constructing new links, alongside the development of a $1.5 billion deepwater port at Technobanine, located south of Mozambique's capital, Maputo. This port is envisioned not only to support Botswana but also to serve as a viable export channel for South Africa and Eswatini.President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique highlighted that the port's construction will benefit landlocked nations in southern Africa, alleviating congestion at South Africa's ports in Durban and Richards Bay.