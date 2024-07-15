South Africa inspecting restaurants to flush out immigrants

News / National

by Staff reporter

The new South African Home Affairs Minister, Dr. Leon Schreiber, said that his department is increasing the number of inspections at restaurants, spaza shops, farms, and mines to flush out immigrants. pic.twitter.com/fw0Ud6Ke5i — Bulawayo24 News (@Bulawayo24News) July 15, 2024

The new South African Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Leon Schreiber, has announced increased inspections at restaurants, spaza shops, farms, and mines to combat illegal immigration.South Africa, known for its advanced economy in Africa, also holds the continent's highest per capita number of illegal immigrants. Many of these immigrants originate from African nations whose economies have been crippled by corrupt regimes, Zimbabwe among them.This influx poses a significant challenge to South Africa, especially as unemployed locals argue that illegal immigrants drive down wages by accepting lower pay to survive.Corruption among immigration officials exacerbates the issue, with reports indicating that some officers accept bribes to overlook illegal border crossings.