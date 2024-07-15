News / National
Goolam works in Ramaphosa's office, says Sisulu
15 Jul 2024 at 17:02hrs | Views
ANC veteran Lindiwe Sisulu has revealed that during their investigation into the X account Goolam, they discovered that the person behind the account works in President Cyril Ramaphosa's office and is a woman involved in communication.
Sisulu shared this information while speaking at the Independent Media Unmasking Project Media Briefing.
Independent Media has identified Mohammed Yacoob Vawda and two others, including a woman in the presidency, as being behind the account.
https://www.youtube.com/live/intoHn9gu_w
Source - Byo24News