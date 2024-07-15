Zimbabwe students excel at African Leadership University

News / National

by Staff reporter

Recently in Kigali, Rwanda, President Paul Kagame celebrated the graduation of 431 students from 30 African countries at the African Leadership University (ALU), including sixteen students from Zimbabwe. Kagame praised the graduates as a new breed of critical thinkers and innovators, underscoring their potential to drive positive change across the continent.Joining Kagame were prominent African leaders such as Rwanda's Education Minister Gaspard Twagirayezu and Kigali's mayor Samuel Dusengiyumva, who collectively commended the achievements of the graduating cohort. The event marked ALU's largest graduating class to date, with students earning Bachelor of Arts degrees in fields like Entrepreneurship and Global Challenges, alongside Bachelor of Science degrees in Computer Science.Among the graduates were beneficiaries of the ALU-Patoranking Scholarship Programme, established by Nigerian musician Patoranking to enhance access to education for young African changemakers. Kagame highlighted ALU's pivotal role in fostering self-reliance and innovation in Africa, emphasizing the institution's commitment to nurturing future leaders who can address the continent's challenges autonomously.During the ceremony, Kagame was honored with the ALU Honorary Certificate of Merit for his exemplary entrepreneurial leadership and steadfast support of ALU's mission to develop three million ethical and entrepreneurial African leaders by 2035. ALU's CEO, Veda Sunassee, and co-founder Fred Swaniker underscored the institution's impact, noting its graduates' significant contributions to entrepreneurship and job creation across Africa.