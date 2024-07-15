Zambezi FC supporters perish in road accident

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Northern region Division One side Zambezi Football Club allegedly lost its two supporters in a road traffic accident yesterday.Kenneth Amos (12) and Edith Chirima both from Gatu Township, Centenary died on the spot while eight other s were seriously injured when Nissan UD 90 heavy truck they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned at the 14kilometer peg along Centenary-Muzarabani highway.The truck owned by Member of Parliament (Youth Quota -Muzarabani South ) Emmerson Raradza was speeding being driven by Gwangwava Chechson (40) was speeding and failed to negotiate a curve since the oncoming lane was occupied by a unregistered combined harvester.Contacted for comment Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said he was yet to receive the report.Witnesses said the deceased were taken to St Albert's Hospital for postmortem while the injured were ferried to the same hospital for treatment.