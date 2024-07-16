Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2 dead and 8 injured in a head-on collision

by Staff reporter
16 Jul 2024 at 06:57hrs | Views
Two people died, and eight were injured in a collision between a Toyota Hiace Kombi and a Mazda double cab on July 12, 2024.

The accident occurred around 9:30 am at the 47-kilometre mark along the 22 Miles - Mafararikwa Road. The Toyota Hiace Kombi had no passengers, while the Mazda B2200 double cab carried eight passengers.

The victims' bodies were taken to Victoria Chitepo Hospital for post-mortem, and the injured were admitted to the same hospital.

In a statement on X, police said the accident occurred on 12 July at around 9:30 am at 47 kilometres peg along 22 MILES Makafarirwa road.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 12/07/24 at around 0930 hours at the 47-kilometre peg along 22 Miles - Mafararikwa Road.

"A Toyota Hiace Kombi with no passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Mazda B2200 double cab vehicle with eight passengers on board.

"The bodies of the victims were taken to Victoria Chitepo Hospital for post-mortem while the injured were admitted to the same hospital," read the statement.


Source - The Chronicle

