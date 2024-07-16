2 dead and 8 injured in a head-on collision

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two people died, and eight were injured in a collision between a Toyota Hiace Kombi and a Mazda double cab on July 12, 2024.The accident occurred around 9:30 am at the 47-kilometre mark along the 22 Miles - Mafararikwa Road. The Toyota Hiace Kombi had no passengers, while the Mazda B2200 double cab carried eight passengers.The victims' bodies were taken to Victoria Chitepo Hospital for post-mortem, and the injured were admitted to the same hospital.In a statement on X, police said the accident occurred on 12 July at around 9:30 am at 47 kilometres peg along 22 MILES Makafarirwa road."The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 12/07/24 at around 0930 hours at the 47-kilometre peg along 22 Miles - Mafararikwa Road."A Toyota Hiace Kombi with no passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a Mazda B2200 double cab vehicle with eight passengers on board."The bodies of the victims were taken to Victoria Chitepo Hospital for post-mortem while the injured were admitted to the same hospital," read the statement.