Zimbabwe lifts ban on importation of cars more than 10 years old?

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government of Zimbabwe has eased the ban on importing cars older than ten years for diplomats, returning residents, and inherited vehicles.Earlier this year, under SI 54 of 2024, the government prohibited citizens from importing cars over ten years old. However, SI 111 [CAP. 14:05] of 2024 amends this regulation, allowing specific individuals to import older vehicles if they meet certain criteria.The new regulations permit entry for second-hand vehicles that are part of deceased estates, belong to diplomats returning from abroad, or are owned by returning residents.SI 111 [CAP. 14:05] Control of Goods (Import and Export) (Commerce) (Amendment) Regulations. 2024 (No. 11) 2024 specifies that specific people can import cars over ten years from the date of manufacture if they meet certain criteria."It is hereby notified that the Minister of Industry and Commerce, in terms of section 4(1) of the Control of Goods (Import and Export) (Commerce) Regulations, 1974, published in Rhodesia Government Notice 766 of 1974, hereby makes the following regulations:-Notwithstanding section 3(1), second-hand motor vehicles aged ten years and above belonging to the following shall be allowed entry into Zimbabwe, deceased estates (inherited motor vehicles); or diplomats returning to Zimbabwe from their postings abroad; or returning residents," reads the statement.