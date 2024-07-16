Marvelous Nakamba returns to training

News / National

by Staff reporter

Warriors captain Marvelous Nakamba has returned to training after recovering from a long-term knee injury.Nakamba missed most of the last season due to the injury, during which his team, Luton Town, was relegated to the English Championship league.After undergoing surgery in December, Nakamba has been recovering for several months. He has now joined Luton's pre-season camp in Slovenia.The club shared pictures of Nakamba training with the squad. Luton will play FC Rukh Vynnyky in a friendly match on Tuesday afternoon and will face Göztepe in their next friendly on Saturday.