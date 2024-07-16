Harare city council workers in residential stands windfall

News / National

by Staff reporter

Workers at Harare City Council (HCC) will benefit from residential stands through an agreement with a local land developer, addressing the issue of many retiring homeless.Themba Musarurwa, president of the Water and Allied Workers Union of Zimbabwe, stated that 6,000 workers are in dire need of residential stands. The agreement with Highrange Resources allows council workers to pay for the stands in monthly installments.Musarurwa highlighted that the City of Harare has been unable to provide land to its workers, with most of it taken by land barons. He emphasized the importance of housing for retiring workers, noting that some have worked for over 40 years without securing a home. Previously, HCC had a policy to allocate 10% of land to workers, but this has been discontinued.Mayor Jacob Mafume acknowledged the housing challenges facing council workers and indicated that it is an issue being addressed.