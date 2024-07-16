Vapostori garments steal the show at cricket match

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Mbare Musika market in Harare was unusually vibrant as the Zimbabwe national cricket team, the Chevrons, faced India at the Harare Sports Club. The city became a sea of white garments, as supporters wore vapostori attire to show national pride.Vendors saw a surge in demand for white garments, with prices rising from US$3 to US$5 due to high demand. The sales of these garments brought extra income for the vendors, highlighting the unifying power of sport.The decision to wear vapostori regalia was a move to unite cricket supporters regardless of religious background. Fans at the popular Castle Corner Bay displayed their support by wearing white garments, lifting mbiya, and waving the Zimbabwean flag. Despite the Chevrons losing to India by 10 wickets and trailing 3-1 in the series, the atmosphere was filled with excitement and unity.Notable figures such as former Chevrons fast bowler Christopher Mpofu and popular apostolic sect leader Madzibaba Masango praised the initiative. Mpofu appreciated the creativity and support, while Masango highlighted the importance and respect for the apostolic sect.The Zimbabwe Cricket Supporters Union chairperson, Tapfumaneyi Vivian Banhire, emphasized that cricket is for everyone and encouraged supporters to feel free to come and enjoy the game. The initiative demonstrated the value of vapostori in society and the unifying effect of sporting events.Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association stressed the importance of creative and respectable dress codes that reflect national team colors, despite a shortage of Warriors' replica jerseys at the Zimbabwe Football Association.