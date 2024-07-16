Zanu-PF revokes illegal co-options

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a bid to restore order in Mashonaland West province, Zanu-PF national political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha rescinded unconstitutional co-options of party members into structures.Machacha supervised the election for the Makonde district coordinating committee (DCC) chairperson position, aiming to end internal party conflicts. He reversed all unconstitutional co-options, including those of Tommy Mwanza and Dought Ndiweni.In Makonde, Elisha Bhokoro won the DCC chairperson position, defeating acting chairperson Tapera Mutovido with 14 out of 18 votes.The move was seen as necessary to ensure the commissariat department remains impartial and follows party procedures. This intervention came after Zanu-PF members voiced concerns about the irregular co-options during the last provincial coordination committee meeting.