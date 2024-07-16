Sables' Africa Cup final squad named

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Rugby Union is set to announce the final senior men's rugby team for the Rugby Africa Cup on Tuesday. The 28-player team will primarily consist of locally based players due to difficulties in securing foreign-based players for the tournament, which begins on Saturday.A significant boost for the Sables is the addition of two South African-based Zimbabwean professionals, Tinotenda Masevere and Tapiwa Mafura, who joined the camp and trained with the team on Monday at Old Hararians Sports Club. Masevere plays for The Sharks, and Mafura is a fullback for the Lions, bringing valuable experience to the squad.Despite efforts, the team will miss several key foreign-based players such as Vernon Matongo, Shingirai Manyarara, Shingirai Katsvere, Carl Kawodza, Farai Mudariki, and Mathew Mcnab due to various reasons, including injuries and commitments with their primary employers.Coach Piet Benade explained that some players, like Matongo and Mhere, are engaged in the Currie Cup in South Africa, making it challenging for them to leave. Others, like Katsvere, are injured, while players in French clubs are difficult to secure.Zimbabwe will face Uganda in their opening match, with a win securing a spot in the semi-finals. The Africa Cup will feature eight nations: Namibia, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Senegal, Algeria, Zimbabwe, and hosts Uganda.