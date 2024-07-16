Chinese national filmed torturing Zimbabwean miners

News / National

by Staff reporter

Calls for the immediate arrest of a Chinese national recorded torturing locals in Bindura over alleged diesel theft are increasing. The unnamed Chinese manager at Makanga Mine was filmed tying up Zimbabwean workers on a loader bucket and raising them into the air before whipping them in front of their workmates.The incident highlights the exploitation and mistreatment of Zimbabwean workers by some foreign investors and the government's failure to protect its citizens. The Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) condemned the act as "appalling, vile, inhumane, and savage," urging the police to act swiftly. ZMF emphasized that the incident violates the Zimbabwean Constitution, which guarantees personal security and freedom from torture.Earlier this year, another Chinese miner, Cai Yulong, shot and killed a local in Gokwe, highlighting a pattern of abuse by some Chinese nationals in Zimbabwe. Despite significant Chinese investments in the country, such incidents continue to strain their partnership and development efforts.