Zimbabweans to stage demonstration 8,000 miles away from home

Zimbabweans in the UK are set to petition British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday, urging him to pressure the Zimbabwean government to end the continued detention of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists and address other issues.Organized by various opposition parties and pressure groups like ZAPU, CCC UK, Restoration of Human Rights (Rohr), Zimbabwe Human Rights Organisation (ZHRO), and diaspora activists, the demonstration will focus on the current political crisis and human rights violations in Zimbabwe.Activists, including Simbarashe Jingo, emphasized demands for the release of CCC interim leader Jameson Timba and 77 other activists detained since June 16.They denounce corruption, nepotism, alleged election fraud, and call for justice and democratic reforms in Zimbabwe.The protest aims to highlight concerns such as opposition to a Government of National Unity (GNU), rejection of a potential third term for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and opposition to regional summits and leadership roles for Zimbabwe under current conditions.