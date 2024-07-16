WATCH: Zimbabwe's Zanu-PF comments on Trump attempted assassination

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Information and Publicity Department Director Farai Marapira commenting on the attempted assassination of former United States president Donald Trump two days ago, saying there must not be any violence against candidates during the campaigns ahead of the November presidential election.World leaders have joined together to condemn the assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump over the weekend.Trump was hit in the ear at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. The suspected shooter, identified by the FBI as 20-year Thomas Matthew Crooks, was swiftly killed by Secret Service agents at the scene.A bystander was also killed, while two other spectators were critically injured.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was "sickened by the shooting" and sent his thoughts to Trump and his fellow Americans.European leaders from G-20 countries such as Germany, France, Italy, extended their concern and best wishes to Trump. The UK's newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "appalled by the shocking scenes" at the rally, adding that "political violence in any form has no place in our societies."French President Emmanuel Macron said on X that the assassination attempt was "a tragedy for our democracies" and his country "shares the indignation of the American people."In Asia, China's foreign ministry said in a statement that President Xi Jinping had expressed sympathies to Trump, while Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida emphasized on the importance of standing firm against violence that challenges democracy.India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi - who referred to Trump as "my friend" - said he "strongly" condemned the incident and that "violence has no place in politics and democracies."Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reiterated the same, and said the campaign event in Pennsylvania was "concerning and confronting."The Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "Russia has always condemned all manifestations of violence," according to Reuters, reportedly blaming the U.S. administration for creating an environment provoked the attack.Republican and Democratic leaders, as well as some international friends and foes, expressed shock and relief Saturday night after an apparent assassination attempt at a Donald Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Lawmakers from both parties promised hearings and a comprehensive investigation into the attack.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on X: "Sara and I were shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump. We pray for his safety and speedy recovery."Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has an adversarial relationship with Trump, said during a campaign event broadcast on state television that he wished Trump a speedy recovery: "May God bless the people of the United States and give them peace and tranquility. We have been adversaries, but I wish President Trump health and long life, and I repudiate that attack."Obama, Trump's immediate predecessor in the White House, shared the views of others who have held the presidency, writing on social media: "There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don't yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn't seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery."Bush praised the Secret Service for their "speedy response" to the violence. "Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life," Bush wrote on X.The messages of concern and relief were mixed with accusations that Biden was responsible and at least one call that the criminal cases against Trump be stopped.