US-based NGO Ford Foundation fingered in Kenya protests

Kenyan President William Ruto on Monday accused the US-based Ford Foundation of sponsoring "anarchy" and funding anti-government protests that descended into deadly mayhem last month.The East African powerhouse has been plunged into political chaos over the demonstrations, which started out as peaceful rallies led by Gen-Z Kenyans against proposed tax hikes but have spiralled into a wider campaign against Ruto and his administration.Dozens of people have been killed since the protests began a month ago, with the deadliest day on 25 June when angry crowds stormed parliament and police fired live bullets on protesters."Those behind sponsoring the chaos in the Republic of Kenya, shame on them because they are sponsoring violence against our democratic nation," Ruto said at an event in the Rift Valley town of Nakuru."I want to ask the people of Ford Foundation, that money they are giving out to sponsor violence, how are they going to benefit," Ruto told a large crowd gathered to hear him speak."We are going to tell them if they are not interested in democracy in Kenya, if they are going to sponsor violence in Kenya, if they are going to sponsor anarchy, we are going to call them out and we are going to tell them that they either style up or they leave."The Ford Foundation's East Africa office in Nairobi and the US embassy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.The organisation, established in 1936 by Edsel Ford, the son of Ford Motor Company founder Henry Ford, operates across the world and aims to advance social justice and promote democratic values.It has offered grants to various Kenyan rights groups and civic organisations for the last few decades.Ruto, who is scrambling to put the lid on the worst crisis of his near two-year presidency, has previously accused unnamed foreign elements of stoking unrest during the demonstrations.Street protests have eased off recently, but activists have called for fresh action on Tuesday.