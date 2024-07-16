Chimombe, Mpofu bail application dismissed

News / National

Harare regional magistrate, Mrs. Marehwanazvo Gofa, denied bail to businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, who are facing fraud charges for allegedly siphoning US$7 million from the Presidential Goats Scheme. The State presented documents showing that the accused used forged documents to bid, making them unsuitable for bail.Mrs. Gofa highlighted the seriousness of the charges and noted that the accused failed to provide a meaningful defense or legitimate company documents, and could potentially interfere with State witnesses. Chimombe and Mpofu are scheduled to return to court on August 7 for indictment, with the trial set to be heard at the High Court.Prosecutor Mr. Anesu Chirenje stated that investigations revealed Blackdeck Pvt Ltd lacked a valid tax clearance and had a compliance certificate referencing a different company. Blackdeck was deregistered from the NSSA system in January 2016.On November 16, 2021, the Ministry of Lands entered into an agreement with Blackdeck for the supply of 632,001 goats valued at US$87.7 million. Between April and June 2022, the ministry transferred ZWL1.6 billion (US$7,712,197) to the company's bank account. However, the contract was canceled on August 29, 2022, after Chimombe and Mpofu supplied only 4,208 goats valued at US$331,445, and converted US$7,380,751 for personal use.