11 out of 15 Mbudzi interchange bridges complete

News / National

by Staff reporter

Eleven of the 15 bridges needed for the Mbudzi Interchange in south Harare are now complete, and the Masvingo-Glen Norah loop road is set to open to traffic soon.The Mbudzi Interchange design includes 15 bridges: 13 on the interchange itself, with two additional bridges on Amalinda Drive and Harare Drive.According to The Herald, the main interchange is nearly finished, with only two bridges remaining. Outstanding work includes the installation of beams that are already on site.The interchange is being constructed at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze Road, Chitungwiza Road, and High Glen Road.