Woman poisons self, 4 kids

by Staff reporter
16 Jul 2024 at 13:04hrs | Views
In Kuwadzana Extension, Harare, a woman is suspected of poisoning her family's food, resulting in the deaths of two of her four children, while she and her remaining children are in critical condition in the hospital.

Clara Muronda Makachemu allegedly prepared rice mixed with an unidentified poisonous substance and served it to her four children: Ryan (14), Atidaishe (10), Atipashe (8), and Anenyasha (4). Clara also consumed the rice. A neighbor's child discovered Clara vomiting in the toilet and alerted David Makachemu, a relative, who was outside the house. David found the house filled with smoke and the children unconscious.

Atidaishe and Atipashe died at a local clinic, while Clara and her two other children are fighting for their lives at Sally Mugabe Hospital.

David recounted the incident, explaining that he found the door locked and the house filled with smoke. Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the investigation into the incident, noting the presence of a burnt pot of rice.



Source - the herald

