Gareth Southgate quits as 'impossible' England job

News / National

by Staff reporter

Gareth Southgate announced his resignation as England manager just days after their defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final. In his statement, Southgate expressed a need for change, declaring the final against Spain as his last game at the helm. His departure has sparked speculation about potential successors, with names like Eddie Howe of Newcastle, Graham Potter, and Mauricio Pochettino, both formerly with Chelsea, being considered for the role.Southgate assumed the manager's position in 2016 during a challenging period for England football, following their Euro exit to Iceland and Sam Allardyce's resignation. Despite this, Southgate's tenure saw significant improvements, leading England to three semi-finals and two finals across four tournaments. However, his tenure was marked by the team's inability to secure their first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup, culminating in a narrow 2-1 loss to Spain.Mark Bullingham, CEO of the Football Association, praised Southgate for transforming the team's performance and enhancing their tournament record. Bullingham highlighted Southgate's impact, noting increased success in crucial games compared to the previous half-century. Southgate, revered for revitalizing team spirit and fostering player role models, described managing England as the pinnacle of his career, expressing deep pride and dedication to the role.