Mnangagwa shocked by assassination attempt on Donald J Trump

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has condemned the assassination attempt on former United States (US) President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania saying Zimbabweans received the news with shock and revulsion.Mr Trump, the Republican Party candidate ahead of the US elections, that have been fraught with violence and political intolerance, was grazed on his ear during the shooting which claimed one life and left two other spectators critically injured.In his statement President Mnangagwa described the attack as "cowardly"."Zimbabwe followed the news of the attack on the former United States of America President and presumptive Republican Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Donald Trump, with shock and revulsion."On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to extend to you, my heartfelt sympathy and condemnation of the cowardly attack, which also led to loss of life," said the President.The President said Zimbabwe stands with the people of the United States following the attack."We stand in solidarity with the Government and people of the United States in the wake of this unfortunate and tragic development."We wish the former President and the others who were injured, speedy recovery, and express our condolences to the family of the deceased. Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration".The 2024 US States presidential election will be held on November 5, 2024, with Trump slugging it out with the Democratic Party's presumptive candidate Joe Biden, who is the incumbent.