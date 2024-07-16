Latest News Editor's Choice


South African passport weakened

by Staff reporter
16 Jul 2024 at 13:28hrs | Views
Confirmation of Ireland’s call to remove South Africa from its visa-free list, has significantly weakened the South African passport as it slipped further down the world ranking in the Henley Passport Index.

While reports that Ireland was considering ending all visa-free travel for South African passport holders started circulating as far back as April 2024, it has now been officially confirmed.

And according to the Irish Department of Justice, the move to implement visa requirements for South African nationals is part of a strategic clampdown on asylum applications in a bid to tighten up immigration.

Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee announced that single-entry visas cost a South African R1,200, while a multi-entry visa would be R2,000. Additionally, she also confirmed no refunds will be paid if an application is unsuccessful.

IMPACT ON STRENGTH OF THE SA PASSPORT

This latest development has weakened the South African passport, with local citizens only able to travel to 107 out of 227 countries worldwide without a visa.

As per the Henley Passport Index, this has weakened the South African passport, which now ranks 53rd in the world.

VISA-FREE COUNTRIES FOR SOUTH AFRICANS

Africa
Americas
Asia
Caribbean
Europe
Middle East
Oceania


Source - The South African

