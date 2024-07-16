Zimbabwe embassy starts issuing birth certificates in SA

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe has launched a new initiative to process and issue birth and marriage certificates for its citizens residing in South Africa, facilitated by the establishment of an e-passport Bio-Enrolment Centre at the Zimbabwe Consulate in Johannesburg. This development follows the refurbishment of a dedicated building in South Africa, aimed at enhancing consular services and accommodating the issuance of e-passports.Citizens in South Africa can now apply for various documents including birth and marriage certificates, non-marriage certificates, confirmation of certificates, and temporary travel documents through this newly operational consulate. The initiative aligns with President Mnangagwa's directive to make these essential documents accessible to Zimbabweans worldwide, ensuring convenient access to vital services.The Civil Registry Department confirmed these advancements, emphasizing the availability of e-passport services alongside a range of other consular functions at the Johannesburg consulate. Plans are also underway to expand similar services to additional locations abroad, reflecting the government's commitment to decentralize services and improve accessibility for citizens both locally and internationally.