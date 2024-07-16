Zanu-PF Masvingo wants Mnangagwa to stay until 2030

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF structures in Masvingo Province have resoundingly endorsed President Mnangagwa's leadership, advocating for him to extend his tenure beyond 2028 to realize his vision of transforming Zimbabwe into an upper middle income nation by 2030.The endorsement came during a spirited inter-district meeting at Masvingo Polytechnic attended by senior party officials including Munyaradzi Machacha and provincial leaders like Robson Mavhenyengwa and Ezra Chadzamira.Despite President Mnangagwa's public statement indicating his intention not to seek another term beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms ending in 2028, Masvingo Province's enthusiastic support signals a strong desire for continuity. Party leaders like Mavhenyengwa and Brian Munyoro voiced the province's unified stance, emphasizing the need for President Mnangagwa to oversee ongoing infrastructural developments aligned with his economic agenda.In response, Machacha, acknowledging the province's fervor, pledged to convey their sentiments to the President, despite the challenge posed by Mnangagwa's stated wish to step down after 2028. The meeting highlighted Masvingo's pivotal role in ZANU-PF's internal dynamics and the regional support for extending Mnangagwa's leadership to achieve developmental goals.