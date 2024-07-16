Zimbabwe cattle recovered in Mozambique

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Zimbabwe have made a significant breakthrough by recovering a herd of 32 stolen cattle in Mozambique.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi reported that the operation, conducted jointly with Mozambican authorities on July 10, led to the discovery of the cattle in Mamutse area, Mozambique.The cattle had been stolen from Zamuchaya area in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The owner, a resident of Mufukwa village in Chipinge, positively identified the recovered animals.Commissioner Nyathi highlighted that such collaborative efforts between Zimbabwe and Mozambique are crucial in curbing cross-border crimes, including stock theft.